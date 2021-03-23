AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, paving the way for its potential emergency authorization in the United States and boosting confidence in the shot after setbacks in Europe. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

Advertisement

* Boris Johnson warned that the third wave sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain, while the tally of new COVID-19 cases in France accelerated further despite the start of a third lockdown over the weekend. * Britain demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at AstraZeneca.

* Vladimir Putin said he planned to get vaccinated on Tuesday and hit back at a European Union official who said its members had absolutely no need for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Russia has completed clinical trials for its one-shot "Sputnik-Light" version of its vaccine. * Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a Cabinet minister came down with the illness.

* Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system, which has struggled to fight fast-spreading infections. * Austria has postponed the reopening of cafe, restaurant and bar terraces planned for March 27 due to rising cases and is preparing for regions to adapt restrictions locally.

AMERICAS * Johnson & Johnson should come close to hitting its target of delivering 20 million doses of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in March after its shipments stalled in recent weeks, a top White House official said.

* The Pan American Health Organization has agreed to help Brazil acquire sedatives and other drugs it urgently needs for the intubation of patients seriously ill with COVID-19 due to a shortage in the current surge of serious cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported its most COVID-19 cases and deaths in months, on the first anniversary of the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown. * New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia within two weeks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The main opposition candidate in Congo Republic's presidential election, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, has died while being evacuated for COVID-19 treatment.

* Mauritius has approved Sputnik V vaccine for use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Swiss drugs regulator approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the third shot to be approved by the country. * AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is helping make its vaccine later this month or in early April.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global equities inched higher and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflation.

* Germany is set to continue massive deficit-spending in the COVID-19 pandemic with a debt-financed supplementary budget of some 60 billion euros for this year and a 2022 draft budget with net new debt of 81.5 billion euros. * The number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million on Sunday for the first time since March 2020, as air travel continues to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Federico Maccioni and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)