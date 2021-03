BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Japan Of Its Vaccine

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* STARTED FIRST VACCINATIONS IN A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN OF AN MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CO Source text : (https://bit.ly/3tKwxfH) Further company coverage:

