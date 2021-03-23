Left Menu

Health News Roundup: More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead, says WHO

AstraZeneca's shot, which new U.S. data on Monday showed was safe and effective despite some countries suspending inoculations over health concerns, is being produced in various locations including South Korea's SKBioScience and the Serum Institute of India. Italy's Lombardy region dismisses vaccine execs after campaign failures Lombardy's regional governor on Monday dismissed the board of a company in charge of coronavirus vaccination bookings, after a series of rollout delays and IT failures in the Italian region worst-hit by the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 02:29 IST
Health News Roundup: More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead, says WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as "grotesque". AstraZeneca's shot, which new U.S. data on Monday showed was safe and effective despite some countries suspending inoculations over health concerns, is being produced in various locations including South Korea's SKBioScience and the Serum Institute of India.

Italy's Lombardy region dismisses vaccine execs after campaign failures Lombardy's regional governor on Monday dismissed the board of a company in charge of coronavirus vaccination bookings, after a series of rollout delays and IT failures in the Italian region worst-hit by the pandemic. Lombardy, the country's wealthiest and most populous area which includes the financial capital Milan, has repeatedly come under fire for its handling of the COVID-19 emergency and was at the epicentre of the first European outbreak in February 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Accused Georgia spa gunman faces 'malice murder,' aggravated assault charges

The 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people, faces charges of malice murder and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said on Monday.Malice murder is an offence in the U.S. state of Georgia al...

DIV DIV

DIV DIV...

Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

Sri Lanka will exchange currency with China under a 10 billion yuan about USD 1.5 billion agreement aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries, the island nations central bank said on Monday.So-called currency swaps a...

U.N. calls for stop to 'horrific' sexual violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

A dozen top United Nations officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, particularly calling out reports of rape and other horrific forms of sexual viole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021