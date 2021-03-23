Left Menu

Brazil business elite blast Bolsonaro, who remains unconvinced on COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 03:12 IST
Brazil business elite blast Bolsonaro, who remains unconvinced on COVID-19 restrictions

Hundreds of Brazilian business leaders and economists blasted President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus crisis on Monday and called for a new policy approach as the country grapples with spiking COVID-19 deaths and overwhelmed hospitals. The letter, published in newspapers and signed by former central bank chiefs and some of Brazil's richest bankers, underscored a growing revolt by business leaders against the far-right president whom many had backed for his 2018 election.

Without naming Bolsonaro, they upbraided "the country's highest political leadership" for ignoring science, encouraging crowds, hyping unproven treatments and "flirting with the anti-vaccine movement." Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Bolsonaro did not mention the letter, but rattled off a list of economic achievements of his government during the pandemic.

He said he was still unconvinced by arguments in favor of COVID-19 restrictions, saying they only served to kill jobs and further impoverish the poor. He added that Brazil's focus should be on destroying the virus and not attacking his government. A surge of infections has made Brazil the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, killing more than 15,000 people last week and pushing hospitals across the country to the limit.

On Monday, Rio de Janeiro and the neighboring city of Niterói announced a 10-day tightening of restrictions that includes the closure of non-essential services and schools, as well as a nighttime curfew. Brazil's government is racing to obtain fresh supplies of drugs needed to safely intubate patients, Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization, said on Monday, after concerns of shortages arose this month.

"We are on the verge of an explosive phase of the pandemic, and it is fundamental that, from now on, public policy be based on data, solid information and scientific evidence," wrote the business leaders and economists. "The country is tired of out-of-place ideas, inconsequential words and late or mistaken actions," they said. "Brazil demands respect."

Among the signatories were Roberto Setubal and Pedro Moreira Salles, whose families control Itau, Brazil's biggest bank, Pedro Passos, co-founder of cosmetics maker Natura & Co , and former central bank presidents Gustavo Loyola and Arminio Fraga. In a broadside against the government, they called for more urgency in obtaining vaccines, free masks for the needy, better federal coordination on the pandemic and consideration of a national or regional lockdown strategy.

The message from such prominent economists and bankers cut at Bolsonaro's core political argument that he has defended jobs by opposing lockdowns, which the letter called a "false choice between saving lives and ensuring support for the vulnerable." "It's not reasonable to expect an economic recovery in an out-of-control epidemic," they wrote.

Separately on Monday, Sao Paulo's state government said it had obtained guarantees from oxygen suppliers that they will be able to keep up supply for public hospitals, and announced that brewer AmBev will also produce the gas at one of its plants in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021