Left Menu

Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 05:31 IST
Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health.

But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls. "Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country's history," Johnson said in a statement.

"We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. ... It's because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS (National Health Service) was protected, and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all." On March 23 last year, Johnson ordered the first lockdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, telling Britain that people should "stay at home", part of a slogan on saving lives that has become a common refrain since then.

Last month, he unveiled a roadmap to ease England's lockdown, starting with the reopening of schools two weeks ago and ending on June 21 at the earliest when most of the restrictions will be lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for halt to violence and abuse against Asians

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a halt to all violence against Asians and people of Asian descent, the United Nations said.UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday said the secretary-general is profoundly concerned abou...

Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the great spirit shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyones efforts had allowed the country to start on the cautious road to easing rest...

Motor racing-Dumfries, marquess and former F1 team mate of Senna, dead at 62

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries, who was a team mate to Brazilian Ayrton Senna at Lotus in 1986, has died at the age of 62, his family said on Monday. More formally known as John Colum Crichton-Stuart, the seven...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring Boston Marathon bombers death sentenceThe U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the federal governments bid to reinstate Boston Marath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021