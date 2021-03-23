S.Korea's Moon receives AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday as he prepared to visit the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June, his office said. Moon, 68, attended a community clinic near his office in downtown Seoul with his wife and nine senior officials who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday as he prepared to visit the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June, his office said.

Moon, 68, attended a community clinic near his office in downtown Seoul with his wife and nine senior officials who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, the presidential Blue House said in a statement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South Korea, India and Australia to attend the summit as guests.

South Korea's health authorities began inoculating high-risk medical workers and the critically ill at the end of February, as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks and aims to achieve herd immunity by November. The government allowed those who are on a key public mission such as a diplomatic trip or military task to be vaccinated starting this month.

