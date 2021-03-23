Left Menu

China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 06:41 IST
China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from eight cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off recent highs as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues

The U.S. dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as investors looked to fresh comments from top U.S. policy makers to gauge how far they would allow U.S. bond yields to rise. The Turkish lira showed some sign of stability following a 7...

Germany in race against time to vaccinate against COVID-19 - Merkel

Germany is in a race against time to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as infection rates rise and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.We are now in a very ser...

Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket: Police

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed multiple people, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference on Monday that the suspect was being trea...

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Google said Monday it is making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web chat.google.com. The redesigned interface looks similar to that of Chat in Gmail, the company said.Besides the visual interface updates, Google is also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021