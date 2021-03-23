Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Deliveroo targets IPO valuation of up to 8.8 bln stg https://on.ft.com/3selpHN - Johnson seeks to end UK-Brussels stand-off over AstraZeneca vaccine https://on.ft.com/2PlChNX

- Roman Abramovich sues HarperCollins over Chelsea acquisition claims https://on.ft.com/3187tD7 - Marsh & McLennan scrutinised over role in Greensill collapse https://on.ft.com/3cb0UGg

Overview - Deliveroo is targeting a market capitalisation of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($12.19 billion) in its stock market debut, setting the stage for what could be London's biggest initial public offering in a decade.

- Boris Johnson has sent an emissary to Brussels to end a bitter stand-off over vaccines, calling for "international co-operation" and warning that a surge in COVID-19 cases in the EU would end up hitting the UK. - Roman Abramovich has launched legal action against the author and publisher of Putin's People, claiming the book on the Kremlin's inner circle contains "false and defamatory statements" about his acquisition of Chelsea Football Club.

- Credit Suisse's internal review into Greensill Capital's collapse is pointing the finger at Marsh & McLennan, the world's largest insurance broker, according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.7219 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

