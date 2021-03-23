Germany in race against time to vaccinate against COVID-19 - Merkel

Germany is in a race against time to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as infection rates rise and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.

"We are now in a very serious situation," she told journalists after meeting with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to discuss an extension to lockdown measures.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)