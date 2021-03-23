Left Menu

Bavaria's Soeder says we are in most dangerous phase of pandemic

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2021 07:37 IST
Germany is likely living through the most dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as new coronavirus variants spread faster and affect more people than just the elderly, Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said early on Tuesday.

"We are probably now living in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic," Soeder told journalists in Berlin after agreeing with other state leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel to extend Germany's lockdown until April 18.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

