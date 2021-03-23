Left Menu

CM Thackeray favours lockdown in some cities if cases keep rising: Tope

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:16 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the state is to avoid another lockdown.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb, Tope told reporters here.

At the same time, he also defended the state's response to rising cases and pointed out that in terms of cases per million population, many states have fared worse.

He met the Chief Minister two days ago, Tope said.

''He told me that if the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps. He is of the opinion that if the numbers continue to increase, we will have to impose lockdown in some cities,'' the minister said.

''I appeal people to respond to CM's warning (about possibility of lockdown) positively and follow the COVID-19 protocols such as mask wearing, hand hygiene and physical distancing to avoild lockdown,'' Tope said.

He also said that the Centre has told the states that the gap between two shots of Covishield vaccine will be 45 to to

