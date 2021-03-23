Left Menu

S.Korean regions brush off outcry, mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers

Several South Korean provinces and cities are continuing to mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers, despite a request from the national government that prompted Seoul to end its mandate amid an international outcry. Last week the headquarters of the nation's pandemic control effort asked local governments to end mandatory testing for foreigners and improve testing policies to eliminate discrimination or rights violations.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:59 IST
S.Korean regions brush off outcry, mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several South Korean provinces and cities are continuing to mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers, despite a request from the national government that prompted Seoul to end its mandate amid an international outcry.

Last week the headquarters of the nation's pandemic control effort asked local governments to end mandatory testing for foreigners and improve testing policies to eliminate discrimination or rights violations. But only Seoul scrapped its controversial order. The same day, Daegu, the fourth-largest city, with a population of 2.5 million, doubled down with a second-order expanding the number of foreign workers that needed to be tested. No foreign workers among 2,553 in the first round tested positive, Daegu said in a statement.

The city, once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in South Korea, also mandated that any new foreign hires be tested between March 19 to 28. South Jeolla province kept its order to test about 14,000 foreigners in March, but said it had revised its policies to include more Koreans, a provincial official told Reuters.

So far 24,700 foreign workers have been tested, with one testing positive, the official said. Gyeonggi, the most populous province in South Korea, wrapped up two weeks of mandatory tested for hundreds of thousands of foreign workers on Monday.

North Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces, and Incheon city, have also had mandatory testing policies. Representatives, there did not respond to requests for comment. North Gyeongsang said in a statement last week it had found 11 positive patients among 13,034 foreigners tested.

Health officials have said the measures were needed to blunt a spike in infections among foreign residents. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), foreigners accounted for more than 11% of all new cases across the country over the past week. South Korea had at least 1.6 million registered foreign workers and 391,306 undocumented foreigners as of December, the justice ministry told Reuters.

South Korea's human rights commission said on Monday that the remaining measures should be "immediately suspended" and called for Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun - who overseas anti-pandemic efforts - to work with local governments to implement policies that are not discriminatory. Visiting one of Seoul's testing centers on Monday, Chung said testing should cover foreigners and Koreans, and focus more on high-risk facilities.

The British Embassy, which was one of the most vocal critics of the policies, is discussing the issue with senior officials, spokesman Stephen Burns said. "Any policy requiring the mandatory testing of foreigners, and only foreigners, is discriminatory in nature," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bailA U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and Fr...

Reuters Health News Summary

More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZenecas lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organizations head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as grotesque. AstraZenecas sh...

Jamie Foxx to portray Mike Tyson in new limited series

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx will be essaying the role of boxing legend Mike Tyson in an upcoming limited series.Titled Tyson, the show will be directed by Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua, reported Variety.The series, which will span the whole o...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Wider Image By catching bats, these virus hunters hope to stop the next pandemicResearchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021