AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from U.S. vaccine trial - NIAID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have included outdated information from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has notified the drugmaker, NIAID, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority that it was concerned by the information released by AstraZeneca on the initial data from its clinical trial, according to a statement from the NIAID.

