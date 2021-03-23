Health News Roundup: New York lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age; AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's Merkel banks on Easter circuit-breaker to combat 'new pandemic'

Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday. In talks that ran deep into the night, Merkel pushed the leaders of Germany's 16 states to take a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate.

New York lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age to 50

New York will join a handful of U.S. states that have lowered their eligibility age for coronavirus vaccines to 50, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. The state, the country's fourth most populous, had restricted eligibility to residents who are at least 60 years old, have pre-existing health conditions or are essential workers, especially those who come in contact with the public.

AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data a confidence booster for COVID-19 shot

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, paving the way for its potential emergency authorization in the United States and boosting confidence in the shot after setbacks in Europe. The drugmaker said on Monday that interim data from trials in Chile, Peru and the United States found the vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and, crucially, posed no increased risk of blood clots.

Moon gets AstraZeneca shot as South Korea expands COVID-19 vaccine drive

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday ahead of an overseas trip, as the country began inoculating more senior citizens and health workers in an effort to accelerate its vaccination drive. Moon, 68, got the shot from a community clinic near his office in Seoul to prepare for a planned visit to the United Kingdom for a G7 summit in June.

South Korean regions brush off outcry, mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers

Several South Korean provinces and cities are continuing to mandate coronavirus testing for foreign workers, despite a request from the national government that prompted Seoul to end its mandate amid international outcry. Last week the headquarters of the nation's pandemic control effort asked local governments to end mandatory testing for foreigners, and improve testing policies to eliminate discrimination or rights violations. But only Seoul scrapped its controversial order.

Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases show weekly uptick for first time since January

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. Thirty out of 50 states reported more new infections in the week ended March 21 compared with the previous seven days, up from 19 states in the prior week, according to the Reuters analysis.

Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna. The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured and swabbed, with details logged and saliva and faecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild.

Vaccine makers should license technology to overcome 'grotesque' inequity: WHO

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow AstraZeneca's lead and license technology to other manufacturers, the World Health Organization's head said on Monday, as he described continuing vaccine inequity as "grotesque". AstraZeneca's shot, which new U.S. data on Monday showed was safe and effective despite some countries suspending inoculations over health concerns, is being produced in various locations including South Korea's SKBioScience and the Serum Institute of India.

AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from U.S. vaccine trial: NIAID

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have included outdated information from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has notified the drugmaker, NIAID and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority that it was concerned by the information released by AstraZeneca on the initial data from its clinical trial, according to a statement from the NIAID.

