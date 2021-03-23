Left Menu

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest COVID-19 trial -NIAID

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:30 IST
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru and the United States. "The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S. agency said, referring to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."

