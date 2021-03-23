Ukraine reports record daily high of 333 coronavirus related deaths

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 333 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health minister, Maksym Stepanov, said on Tuesday.

The previous high of 289 deaths was on March 17.

Stepanov said 11,476 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,565,732 coronavirus cases and 30,431 deaths.

