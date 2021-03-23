Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:05 IST
Despite a steady inflow of tourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territory did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally in the archipelago remained at 5,039, he said.

''Despite the inflow of around 700-800 tourists every day, the overall coronavirus situation is under control,'' the official said.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

The tourism industry, which was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has started witnessing the steady inflow of travellers into the archipelago as all the major tourist destinations in the islands have been opened, he said.

According to the official, the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease.

The Union Territory now has eight active cases, and 4,969 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll stood at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported on Monday, the official said.

Altogether, 12,401 health and frontline workers have been inoculated, while 2,952 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots so far, he said.

A total of 3,05,778 sample tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far in the Union Territory, and the positivity rate stands at 1.65 per cent.

The islands remained coronavirus-free till the first week of June last year. The first case in the archipelago was detected on June 10, 2020.

The Union Territory reported its first COVID-19 death on July 27 last year.

