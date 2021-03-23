Left Menu

Doubling time of cases decreases from 504.4 days to 202.3 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:43 IST
Doubling time of cases decreases from 504.4 days to 202.3 days

The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in India has decreased from 504.4 days on March 1 to 202.3 days on March 23, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, highlighting that six states have reported a surge in daily new cases and together account for 80.90 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

Meanwhile, more than 32.53 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on March 22, which is the highest single-day vaccination so far, taking the total number of people inoculated to over 4.8 crore.

Six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu -- collectively account for 80.90 per cent of the 40,715 infections reported in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 24,645 (60.53 per cent). It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 cases and Gujarat with 1,640 new cases.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February, the ministry highlighted.

It increased to 3.45 lakh (3,45,377) on Tuesday, a net rise of 10,731 cases recorded from the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Three states -- Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab -- accounted for 75.15 per cent of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounted for 62.71 per cent of the total active cases in India.

The doubling time decreased from 504.4 days on March 1 to 202.3 days on March 23.

Over 4.8 crore (4,84,94,594) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,84,612 sessions, as per the provisional report till Tuesday 7 am.

The first dose administration crossed 4 crore mark on Tuesday (4,06,31,153). The 4,84,94,594 people include 78,59,579 HCWs (first dose), 49,59,964 HCWs (second dose), 82,42,127 FLWs (first dose) and 29,03,477 FLWs (second dose), 42,98,310 beneficiaries aged more than 45 to 60 specific co-morbidities (first dose) and more than 2 crore ( 2,02,31,137) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on day 66 of the vaccination drive (March 22), more than 32 lakh (32,53,095) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 29,03,030 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,345 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,50,065 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of the vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1,11,81,253, with 29,785 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 199 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states accounted for 80.4 per cent of the daily deaths, with Maharashtra and Punjab each reporting 58 casualties. Kerala and Chhattisgarh followed with 12 deaths each.

Fourteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. PTI PLB AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies

Germanys decision to extend the coronavirus lockdown and close stores over Easter could drive more businesses to bankruptcy and be counterproductive by encouraging people to flock to the shops beforehand, lobby groups said on Tuesday. The H...

Indian AI Pioneer develops COVID Health Passport

New Delhi India, March 23 ANINewsVoir Rishabh Sharma, Indias AI Pioneer, Founder of Thalamus Irwine in partnership with ITI, Ministry of Telecom very successfully developed a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport COVID Passport ...

Ritesh Rawal Launches an Innovative Concept of the Dudes & Dolls World - Inspired by his Question "What are Question?"

Faridabad Delhi, India NewsVoir Ritesh Rawal known as the father of an education philosophy Manifestism and an innovator launched a new method of child development Inquisitiveness. Ritesh Rawal shared the entire concept of Dudes and Dolls ...

Ukraine obliges visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test

All people arriving in Ukraine from March 23 will have to show a negative test for COVID-19, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday.Ukraine has been hit by a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks and on Tuesday said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021