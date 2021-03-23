Czech Republic's COVID-19 death toll rises past 25,000

The Czech Republic said on Tuesday the total number of deaths connected to COVID-19 had passed the 25,000 mark.

The country of 10.7 million has one of world's highest per capita death tolls according to the Our World in Data website. It said the overall figure had risen to 25,055.

Advertisement

Its death toll from the virus has more than doubled since the start of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)