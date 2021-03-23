Left Menu

Ukraine obliges visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All people arriving in Ukraine from March 23 will have to show a negative test for COVID-19, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has been hit by a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks and on Tuesday said it had registered a record daily high of 333 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

