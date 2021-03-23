Ukraine obliges visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test

Ukraine obliges visitors to have a negative COVID-19 testReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:22 IST
All people arriving in Ukraine from March 23 will have to show a negative test for COVID-19, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has been hit by a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks and on Tuesday said it had registered a record daily high of 333 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.
