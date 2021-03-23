Left Menu

UK minister says no plans to add all of Europe to travel "red-list"

we don't rule it out but we don't have plans to do that now," Hancock told LBC radio, adding he was unsure whether travel would be able to resume by July. "We don't know...

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:44 IST
There are no plans for travelers from Europe to be added to Britain's travel "red-list" with mandatory quarantine in hotels on arrival, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, in the face of rising infections on the continent.

"We don't have any plans to do that... we don't rule it out but we don't have plans to do that now," Hancock told LBC radio, adding he was unsure whether travel would be able to resume by July.

"We don't know... we've got to protect this country and the progress that we've made, but at the same time I totally understand that lots of people want to travel abroad this summer."

