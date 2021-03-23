Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, RDIF says

Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use, RDIF saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:44 IST
Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the shot globally, said on Tuesday in a statement on the Sputnik V website.
The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 56 countries, it said.
Vietnam's health ministry said last month that a medical panel had recommended Sputnik V and Moderna's vaccine for use.
