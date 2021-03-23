Left Menu

European stocks slide on concerns over new virus wave

The German DAX dropped 0.8% after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Tuesday the extension of lockdown until April 18 and called on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays. The tally of new COVID-19 cases in France also accelerated despite the start of a third lockdown, while Austria postponed the reopening of cafes and restaurants.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:50 IST
European stocks slide on concerns over new virus wave
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks retreated from a one-year peak on Tuesday, as a new wave of coronavirus infection and fresh lockdown in Germany raised fears of a slow economic recovery from the pandemic shock.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7% after a new round of sanctions aimed at China hit Asian markets. The German DAX dropped 0.8% after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Tuesday the extension of lockdown until April 18 and called on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays.

The tally of new COVID-19 cases in France also accelerated despite the start of a third lockdown, while Austria postponed the reopening of cafes and restaurants. Travel & leisure fell again, with British Airways owner IAG, easyJet and travel company TUI down between 2% and 3%.

British Health minister Matt Hancock said fines of 5,000 pounds ($6,900) will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June. Swedish truckmaker Volvo slumped 7.1% after it warned that a shortage of semiconductors would have a substantial impact on production in the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 5,867 new COVID-19 cases, Duterte stresses need to keep economy open

Manila The Philippines, March 23 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Tuesday 5,867 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 677,653. The death toll cl...

New virus wave, Volvo warning drag European stocks lower

European stocks eased from a one-year peak on Tuesday, as a new wave of coronavirus infection and fresh lockdown in Germany raised fears of a slow economic recovery from the pandemic shock.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 after a n...

Inequality rising under NDA govt: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that economic inequality in the society has been increasing under the NDA government, a charge refuted by the BJP, which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sincerely working for the welfare of the poo...

The Latest: EU slams AstraZeneca for production shortfalls

A leading European Union official has lashed out at the AstraZeneca vaccine company for its massive shortfall in producing doses for the 27-nation bloc, and threatened that any shots produced by them in the EU could be forced to stay there....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021