COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for 'buffer'

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.

That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)