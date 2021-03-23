Remove age restriction for COVID-19 vaccination: Gehlot

Voicing concern over rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said there should be no age restriction for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

He also demanded that the Centre provide more vaccine doses to the state while noting that another lockdown would prove fatal to the livelihood of people. "Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Experts are of the opinion that the government of India should focus more and more on vaccination. The public will be safe from corona only with maximum vaccination," he said in a series of tweets. Gehlot said that everyone should be vaccinated by removing the age restriction.

Referring to the opinion of Dr. Devi Shetty of Bengaluru, the chief minister said it seems reasonable that people in the age group of 24 to 45 years should also be vaccinated soon as these people step out of home for work and can become super spreaders. "India also has a large number of vaccine production capacities that should be used," he added. The chief minister appealed to the Centre to provide more vaccines to the states so that the second wave of corona infection can be controlled.

