Left Menu

COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:29 IST
COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday. That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said.

COVAX is the program backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries. So far, 31 million doses have been delivered to 57 economies, although the rates trail behind wealthier countries, revealing inequity that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described this week as "grotesque". GAVI said that the reserve doses would be used in areas where there were "unavoidable gaps in coverage", such as conflict zones and areas controlled by armed groups inaccessible to governments.

"As we have started the rollout of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX economies, it is essential to also protect high-risk groups caught in crisis settings," said Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI. The contingency doses could also be used as part of an "emergency release" to quell severe outbreaks of COVID-19 where regular vaccine allocation timelines are insufficient, it said. Those doses will only, however, be available once all COVAX participants have received their early doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...

BRIEF-Pfizer Goes It Alone To Expand Vaccine Business Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic - WSJ

PFIZER GOES IT ALONE TO EXPAND VACCINE BUSINESS BEYOND COVID-19 PANDEMIC - WSJ PFIZER WILL DEVELOP NEW SHOTS USING TECHNOLOGY, CALLED MRNA, TO TARGET OTHER VIRUSES AND PATHOGENS BEYOND THE CORONAVIRUS - WSJ PFIZER AND BIONTECH WILL CONTIN...

Philippines logs 5,867 new COVID-19 cases, Duterte stresses need to keep economy open

Manila The Philippines, March 23 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Tuesday 5,867 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 677,653. The death toll cl...

New virus wave, Volvo warning drag European stocks lower

European stocks eased from a one-year peak on Tuesday, as a new wave of coronavirus infection and fresh lockdown in Germany raised fears of a slow economic recovery from the pandemic shock.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 after a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021