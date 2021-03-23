Left Menu

Hungary flags delay in reopening as COVID-19 deaths scale new high

Hungary cannot reopen its economy before all citizens older than 65 who have registered for a COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus. Hungary reported a daily rate of 252 deaths on Tuesday after a surge in hospitalisations and people put on ventilators pushed its health system to the limit.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:57 IST
Hungary flags delay in reopening as COVID-19 deaths scale new high

Hungary cannot reopen its economy before all citizens older than 65 who have registered for a COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus.

Hungary reported a daily rate of 252 deaths on Tuesday after a surge in hospitalisations and people put on ventilators pushed its health system to the limit. Hungary overtook the Czech Republic on Monday for the world's worst per capita death rate from COVID in the past seven days, according to Our World in Data.

"Regarding the date of reopening, we can say that before all people older than 65 who have registered for a vaccine are inoculated, we cannot reopen as that would spell trouble," Orban said in a Facebook video. The third wave of the pandemic crushed Orban's tentative plan for a phased reopening of the economy from late March and early April as a partial lockdown in effect since November was extended with the closure of schools and kindergartens.

The Hungarian Medical Chamber warned people on Monday to limit shopping to once a week, if possible, avoid public transport and postpone any non-essential domestic travel. "We have been leading the world in death rates as a share of the population for days, most hospital departments now serve as COVID departments, intensive care units are under a multiple overload, operating rooms are shut down and even the ventilators there are used by COVID patients fighting for their lives," it said.

New infections are surging in Hungary despite vaccination rates at the top of European Union nations, as a proportion of population. Hungary was the first nation in the bloc to buy and use Chinese or Russian vaccines, as it said shipments from Western suppliers lagged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Tejas' unveiled on her birthday

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts new look from her upcoming movie Tejas was unveiled on Tuesday. She will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in the film. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actors look ...

Congress leader held for indecent WhatsApp chat with woman bank manager

A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly using obscene language in a conversation with a woman bank manager on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.According to Uttarakhand Congress general secretary Vijay Saraswat, Azad...

Pandemic handling sours Nordic neighbours' view of Sweden, survey shows

Swedens handling of the pandemic, which has diverged from much of the rest of Europe in spurning lockdowns, has changed the way it is viewed by its Nordic neighbours for the worse, a study published on Tuesday showed. Almost 40 of responden...

CAA will be implemented 'in time'; Cong fooling people by saying it will not allow Act in Assam:Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in time.Nadda after releasing the partys manifesto for the Assam elections said that the law, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021