TataMD & ADL partner to transform COVID testing thru' TataMD CHECK

Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TataMD) has collaborated with city-based Anderson Diagnostics and Labs to standardise the indigenously developed diagnostic kit TataMD CHECK in a bid to slow down the rate of new COVID-19 infections.

This is part of a wide ranging clinical collaboration between the two companies.

The 'Made-in-India' TataMD CHECK diagnostic kit can be scaled rapidly with Anderson Diagnostics Labs having already successfully conducted over 10,000 COVID-19 tests, using the DGCA approved Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, novel diagnostic solution based on Feluda CRISPR Platform, a company statement said.

''Tata's CRISPR-based platform is a rock-solid COVID test that can be programmed for early detection and treatment of a number of other diseases and conditions as well,'' Anderson Diagnostics and Labs Director Dr Srinivasaraman said.

The indigenously-developed TataMD CHECK based-on Feluda offers a clear, quicker and more accessible alternative to RT-PCR, the current mainstay of COVID tests.

''Our clinical partnership with Tata MD will help support the transformation of COVID testing to arrest the emergence of a second wave in India and around the world'', he added.

Anderson Clinical Genetics Head Dr Sachin Hongunitkar said, ''TataMD CHECK provides a high-quality testing experience with its simplicity, sensitivity, and speed of results.

We have performed COVID tests using TataMD CHECK and reported results well under three hours using, inexpensive lab equipment compared to current available molecular testing platforms''.

''...TataMD CHECK's ability to perform using inexpensive lab equipment like standard thermocyclers will be a boost for small labs in tier II and III towns and villages to start COVID testing locally,'' Anderson Diagnostics managing director Anand Krishnamoorthy said.

With its extensive experience in managing COVID for organisations and events, TataMD also offers TataMD SECURE, a holistic COVID management programme designed for industries, corporate organisations, events like sports, religious and educational institutions, a release said.

The entire programme is intended for employee and stakeholders well-being and business continuity, it said.

Anderson Diagnostics and Labs is a key diagnostic partner in helping corporates and industries foster safer workplaces as employees return to work, the release said.

