France to make COVID vaccines available to those aged over 70 - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:06 IST
France will lower the age from which people can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to 70 from 75, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"From Saturday we will accelerate the vaccination campaign," said Macron, as he visited a vaccination centre in Valenciennes, northern France.

"First we will go look for all the people over 75 who have not yet been vaccinated, and we will also go down one age bracket and also make vaccination appointments available to those over 70," added Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

