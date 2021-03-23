Left Menu

Maha: Parbhani district to be under one-week lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:47 IST
Parbhani district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region will remain under a lockdown from March 24 to March 31 given a surge in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Tuesday.

District Collector Deepak Mugalikar said the earlier measures like preventing people from stepping out of their houses at night didn't prove to be effective as the graph of new cases went up.

''The lockdown will come into force at 7 PM on Wednesday. It will be strictly implemented till March 31 to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district,'' he said.

Parbhani district added 1,132 new infections to its tally since March 1, taking the cumulative count to 5,843 as of March 22.

''The district administration had earlier prohibited people from stepping out of their homes at night, but the move failed to curb the cases,'' the collector said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb.

Some members of the COVID-19 task force of Maharashtra had, however, the opposed the imposition of blanket lockdowns, saying such a strategy cannot arrest the spread of virus transmission.

