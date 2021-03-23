MP: Chouhan launches awareness campaign to combat coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched 'Sankalp', a campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19, and appealed people to follow important steps such as wearing masks and social distancing to protect themselves.

While launching the campaign in the Bhawani Chowk area of Old Bhopal, Chouhan said it is necessary for everyone to unite to defeat the deadly virus.

The chief minister drew circles in front of shops to ensure social distancing in market areas and also urged people to follow the campaign's 'Meri Suraksha Mera Mask' motto.

The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived and any negligence will prove costly to people, he said.

Chouhan urged social organisations and religious heads to cooperate in the campaign by ensuring that there is no crowding during the upcoming festive season.

People should celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, by adhering to the slogan, ''Meri Holi Mere Ghar'', he said.

The chief minister appealed to shopkeepers to wear masks, use sanitisers and also encourage others to do so compulsorily for their safety and their familys wellbeing.

Ministers and senior officials also took part in the awareness campaign in across the state.

A siren was blared at many places and people stood in attention for two minutes, taking a vow to fight against the virus.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra distributed masks and drew circles in front of shops in New Market area of Bhopal, while state Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat took part in the campaign at Sapna-Sangeeta road in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,348 new cases of coronavirus that raised the state's tally to 2,77,075, which includes 3,908 casualties.

