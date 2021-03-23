Left Menu

Deputy President to address at World TB Day commemoration

The event forms part of global World TB Day activities aimed at raising public awareness about tuberculosis and efforts made to prevent and treat the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:52 IST
Deputy President to address at World TB Day commemoration
Mabuza will be accompanied by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, SANAC sector leaders and other international partners.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy President and Chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, David Mabuza, will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the World TB Day commemoration in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The event forms part of global World TB Day activities aimed at raising public awareness about tuberculosis and efforts made to prevent and treat the disease.

This year's commemoration will be held under the theme, 'The Clock Is Ticking! Let's Find, Treat and End TB Now!'. It is a clarion call to all South Africans to rally behind the national response to end the TB epidemic.

The event seeks to mobilise and remind everyone, including leaders of society, that the fight against TB and HIV continues, even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mabuza will be accompanied by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, SANAC sector leaders and other international partners.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes

U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet was given a mandate on Tuesday to collect and preserve information and evidence of war crimes committed during Sri Lankas long civil war that ended in 2009.The Human Rights Council adopted a resoluti...

Discoms get Rs 46K cr under liquidity package so far out of total sanctioned loans of Rs 1.35 lakh cr

Power distribution utilities or discoms in the country have been sanctioned loans of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and disbursed Rs 46,321 crore so far under the liquidity infusion scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.So far, loans of Rs 1,35,49...

EXCLUSIVE-Rejecting U.S. peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a U.S. proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters.Ghani will ...

'Sex scandal' continues to rock Karnataka assembly

The sex scandal allegedly involving BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi rocked the Karnataka Assembly again on Tuesday, with the Opposition Congress protesting in the well of the house, demanding an inquiry monitored by the Chief J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021