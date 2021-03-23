QUOTES-U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in the results of a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, a U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting fresh doubt on the efficacy of the shot and its potential U.S. rollout. The highly unusual rebuke from federal health officials follows the release on Monday of interim data from the drugmaker showing better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial that were seen as a scientific counter to concerns that have dogged the vaccine since late last year.

The following are reactions to the latest developments. IAN JONES, PROFESSOR OF VIROLOGY AT UNIVERSITY OF READING

"The NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) statement is not clear on the actual data that is causing the disquiet. "I think it is generally accepted that the early trial data, while positive, did suffer from a communication issue which failed to get across a single clear message.

"But any concerns that date from that time would have surely been surpassed by the data now available from actual usage, which shows an excellent safety profile and the prevention of severe disease. "That is, in effect, a much bigger trial and it is that data that should be up front for consideration by bodies who have yet to approve its use."

STEPHEN EVANS, PROFESSOR OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY, LONDON SCHOOL OF HYGIENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE "It is not unknown for a DSMB (Data Safety Monitoring Board) to disagree with investigators over interpretation of trial results.

"It is usually done in private, so this is unprecedented in my opinion." "One explanation might well be that this trial is currently being conducted when there is a large amount of a new variant about more recently, and, as might be expected, the efficacy against that variant might be less, so more recent data shows reduced efficacy. Of course the other vaccines may also show such reduced efficacy and we don’t know by how much.

"It does not leave me concerned particularly unless they had found a safety issue that was being hidden, which does not appear to be the case." PETER KREMSNER, PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN TUEBINGEN, GERMANY

"This is indeed an extraordinary act. The negative reports about this vaccine do not stop, although my assessment is that it is well tolerated and safe, but clearly less effective than the two mRNA vaccines." DR STEPHEN GRIFFIN, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN THE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS

"Naturally, the news yesterday was taken in good faith and the issues raised by the DSMB may be a mere technicality, yet this won’t be clear until we have full disclosure. Nevertheless, we must ensure that issues such as this are dealt with appropriately and that idle speculation is not seized upon by groups seeking to undermine faith in vaccination programmes." CITI

"DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) externalisations of concerns are deeply unusual for multinational pharma companies and suggest an extraordinary high level of friction between the DSMB and the sponsor." "The implication of the DSMB feedback is that AZN may have overstated the efficacy of the vaccine in at least a subgroup of the patients."

NEIL WILSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT MARKETS.COM "More doubts won't do the vaccine any favour – another PR problem that will cost lives.

"This will not do any favours for getting this shot into people’s arms – it's not just the rollout by government, it’s people’s willingness to get it. And on that note Europe sits on large stockpiles of the Astra vaccine as countries cannot get the jab into arms." (Compiled by Reuters staff; Editing by Alison Williams)

