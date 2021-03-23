Left Menu

QUOTES-U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:35 IST
QUOTES-U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in the results of a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, a U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting fresh doubt on the efficacy of the shot and its potential U.S. rollout. The highly unusual rebuke from federal health officials follows the release on Monday of interim data from the drugmaker showing better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial that were seen as a scientific counter to concerns that have dogged the vaccine since late last year.

The following are reactions to the latest developments. IAN JONES, PROFESSOR OF VIROLOGY AT UNIVERSITY OF READING

"The NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) statement is not clear on the actual data that is causing the disquiet. "I think it is generally accepted that the early trial data, while positive, did suffer from a communication issue which failed to get across a single clear message.

"But any concerns that date from that time would have surely been surpassed by the data now available from actual usage, which shows an excellent safety profile and the prevention of severe disease. "That is, in effect, a much bigger trial and it is that data that should be up front for consideration by bodies who have yet to approve its use."

STEPHEN EVANS, PROFESSOR OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY, LONDON SCHOOL OF HYGIENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE "It is not unknown for a DSMB (Data Safety Monitoring Board) to disagree with investigators over interpretation of trial results.

"It is usually done in private, so this is unprecedented in my opinion." "One explanation might well be that this trial is currently being conducted when there is a large amount of a new variant about more recently, and, as might be expected, the efficacy against that variant might be less, so more recent data shows reduced efficacy. Of course the other vaccines may also show such reduced efficacy and we don’t know by how much.

"It does not leave me concerned particularly unless they had found a safety issue that was being hidden, which does not appear to be the case." PETER KREMSNER, PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN TUEBINGEN, GERMANY

"This is indeed an extraordinary act. The negative reports about this vaccine do not stop, although my assessment is that it is well tolerated and safe, but clearly less effective than the two mRNA vaccines." DR STEPHEN GRIFFIN, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN THE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS

"Naturally, the news yesterday was taken in good faith and the issues raised by the DSMB may be a mere technicality, yet this won’t be clear until we have full disclosure. Nevertheless, we must ensure that issues such as this are dealt with appropriately and that idle speculation is not seized upon by groups seeking to undermine faith in vaccination programmes." CITI

"DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) externalisations of concerns are deeply unusual for multinational pharma companies and suggest an extraordinary high level of friction between the DSMB and the sponsor." "The implication of the DSMB feedback is that AZN may have overstated the efficacy of the vaccine in at least a subgroup of the patients."

NEIL WILSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT MARKETS.COM "More doubts won't do the vaccine any favour – another PR problem that will cost lives.

"This will not do any favours for getting this shot into people’s arms – it's not just the rollout by government, it’s people’s willingness to get it. And on that note Europe sits on large stockpiles of the Astra vaccine as countries cannot get the jab into arms." (Compiled by Reuters staff; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea President Moon Jae-in gets COVID-19 jab ahead of G-7 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday got the first jab of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the G-7 summit in the UK. He received the shot at the Jongno-gu public health center near the presidential compound in Seoul...

Telecom sector headed for second round of consolidation: Report

Providing services like broadband connectivity, cable TV, enterprise solutions, and payment wallets is the need of the hour for telcos, and the second wave of consolidation is upon the industry, a rating agency said on Tuesday. India Rating...

Committees on subordinate legislation have granted time to frame rules relating to CAA: Home Ministry

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame rule under the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Ministry informed the parliament on Tuesday.In a written ...

Despite COVID-driven crash, developers become richer by 26 pc; Lodha richest for 4th year: Report

Despite the pandemic-induced plunge in realizations, the number of new rupee-billionaires in the realty world continued to swell adding eight new entrants to the list of Hurun Indias top-100 richest realty developers.The list has been toppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021