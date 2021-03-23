Left Menu

Macron promises faster vaccine roll-out as infections 'explode'

France will offer COVID-19 shots to anyone over 70 from this weekend, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he sought to breathe more urgency into his country's vaccination campaign. France and its neighbours are suffering a third wave of infections that threatens recovery in Europe's largest economies.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:53 IST
Macron promises faster vaccine roll-out as infections 'explode'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France will offer COVID-19 shots to anyone over 70 from this weekend, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he sought to breathe more urgency into his country's vaccination campaign.

France and its neighbours are suffering a third wave of infections that threatens recovery in Europe's largest economies. Hospitals could face an "unprecedented shock" within three weeks as infections explode, said the head of France's hospital federation as he urged tougher curbs on social interaction if the spread did not slow soon.

New COVID restrictions that closed non-essential stores and limited how far people can move came into effect in Paris and much of the north last weekend, but Macron stopped short of a full lockdown. "We're going to accelerate the vaccine roll-out from Saturday," Macron said while visiting a vaccination centre in the north.

The president later said he hoped there would be targeted campaigns for certain professions, such as teachers, by April or May and that in a race against time public holidays should be no barrier to delivering injections. From Saturday, people over 70 will be able to get inoculated. Previously, the government had slated opening up vaccine slots for the age-group in mid April. Vaccinations are currently available for over-75s and anyone over 50 with a serious pre-existing condition.

France's faltering campaign has been slowed by bureaucracy and public mistrust of vaccines at home, and Europe-wide supply delays, in particular from AstraZeneca. The European Union has threatened to ban exports of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine to Britain in order to secure doses after the company this month said it expected to deliver three times fewer vaccines by the end of June than it had contractually committed to.

The EU says AstraZeneca shots manufactured on its territory have been exported to Britain even amid the shortfall. French Europe Minister Clement Beaune demanded Britain reciprocate. [ Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, whose ministry is responsible for procurement in France, insisted AstraZeneca meet its contractual obligations.

"It is up to them to propose an action plan," she told France Info radio. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care hit a four-month high in France on Monday.

"The epidemic is gathering pace, the figures are exploding," Frederic Valletoux, who heads the French hospital federation, told LCI television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea President Moon Jae-in gets COVID-19 jab ahead of G-7 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday got the first jab of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the G-7 summit in the UK. He received the shot at the Jongno-gu public health center near the presidential compound in Seoul...

Telecom sector headed for second round of consolidation: Report

Providing services like broadband connectivity, cable TV, enterprise solutions, and payment wallets is the need of the hour for telcos, and the second wave of consolidation is upon the industry, a rating agency said on Tuesday. India Rating...

Committees on subordinate legislation have granted time to frame rules relating to CAA: Home Ministry

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame rule under the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Ministry informed the parliament on Tuesday.In a written ...

Despite COVID-driven crash, developers become richer by 26 pc; Lodha richest for 4th year: Report

Despite the pandemic-induced plunge in realizations, the number of new rupee-billionaires in the realty world continued to swell adding eight new entrants to the list of Hurun Indias top-100 richest realty developers.The list has been toppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021