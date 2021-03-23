U.S.'s Fauci says Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine likely good, but company statement caused concern

AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is likely very good, but an independent review board was concerned about how the drugmaker presented data in a press release this week, top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"This likely a very good vaccine," Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 medical adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" program.

But the data and safety monitoring board "got concerned" that the data in AstraZeneca's public statement "were somewhat outdated and might in fact be misleading a bit," he added.

