France eyes 1.7-1.8 mln COVID-19 vaccine injections this week-official

French authorities are aiming to administer 1.7-1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine injections this week, compared with 1.2 million last week following a four-day suspension of AstraZeneca's shot, an official with the health ministry said.

France resumed giving the AstraZeneca vaccine last Friday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)