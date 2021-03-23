Left Menu

Mountain rescues hit new peaks as pandemic spurs Spanish hiking boom

A helicopter hovered above a snow-capped mountain in Spain's Catalonia region and hoisted an injured climber to safety, footage shared by the rescue team late on Monday showed, the latest callout during a surge in hiking accidents. Catalonia's mountain rescue brigade reported a 16% increase in callouts to help hikers last year, while in Madrid the figure jumped 27%.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:30 IST
Mountain rescues hit new peaks as pandemic spurs Spanish hiking boom

A helicopter hovered above a snow-capped mountain in Spain's Catalonia region and hoisted an injured climber to safety, footage shared by the rescue team late on Monday showed, the latest callout during a surge in hiking accidents. Catalonia's mountain rescue brigade reported a 16% increase in callouts to help hikers last year, while in Madrid the figure jumped 27%. Rescue services linked the increase to novice hikers flocking to the mountains to escape coronavirus lockdowns.

In the latest rescue operation, a 48-year-old man fell and damaged his foot on Monday while attempting to summit the 2,500-metre Comabona peak in the Spanish Pyrenees. "I call it the caged bird syndrome," said Mamel Jimenez, a Madrid-based guide, who has seen a sharp rise in the number of people heading to the Guadarrama mountain range outside the city.

Scrambling to rein in a spiralling pandemic, Spain imposed one of the world's strictest lockdowns last spring, even banning brief walks outdoors. When restrictions eased in May there was an immediate spike in visits to national parks and green spaces, said Inigo Ayllon of the FEDME National Mountaineering Federation.

"It created a rebound effect. After being locked up, people wanted to find broader horizons and reclaim that sense of freedom."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No shortage of COVID vaccine in state:Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state.There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no sho...

HC grants time to Bollywood producers to reply to pleas of Bennett Coleman, others to reject suit

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted time to leading Bollywood producers to respond to the applications filed by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd and two other media houses seeking rejection of the lawsuit filed by celebrities to restrain th...

S Korea President Moon Jae-in gets COVID-19 jab ahead of G-7 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday got the first jab of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the G-7 summit in the UK. He received the shot at the Jongno-gu public health center near the presidential compound in Seoul...

Telecom sector headed for second round of consolidation: Report

Providing services like broadband connectivity, cable TV, enterprise solutions, and payment wallets is the need of the hour for telcos, and the second wave of consolidation is upon the industry, a rating agency said on Tuesday. India Rating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021