Left Menu

QUOTES-U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:41 IST
QUOTES-U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in the results of a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, a U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting fresh doubt on the efficacy of the shot and its potential U.S. rollout. The surprise public rebuke from federal health officials follows the release on Monday of interim data from the drugmaker showing better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial that were seen as a scientific counter to concerns that have dogged the vaccine since late last year.

The following are reactions to the latest developments. ASTRAZENECA STATEMENT

"The numbers published yesterday were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of 17 February. "We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis. We are now completing the validation of the statistical analysis.

"We will immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data. We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours." DR ANTHONY FAUCI, COVID-19 MEDICAL ADVISOR TO U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"This (is) likely a very good vaccine." But the data and safety monitoring board "got concerned" that the data in AstraZeneca's public statement "were somewhat outdated and might in fact be misleading a bit," Fauci told ABC News' "Good Morning America" programme.

EMER COOKE, HEAD OF THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY "The trials point to greater efficacy than what we actually observed in the previous trials that we examined," Cooke told members of the European Parliament.

"The company has promised to provide us with (data) and we will adjust our assessment if there is any new information that needs to be taken into account." IAN JONES, PROFESSOR OF VIROLOGY AT UNIVERSITY OF READING

"The NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) statement is not clear on the actual data that is causing the disquiet. "I think it is generally accepted that the early trial data, while positive, did suffer from a communication issue which failed to get across a single clear message.

"But any concerns that date from that time would have surely been surpassed by the data now available from actual usage, which shows an excellent safety profile and the prevention of severe disease. "That is, in effect, a much bigger trial and it is that data that should be up front for consideration by bodies who have yet to approve its use."

STEPHEN EVANS, PROFESSOR OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY, LONDON SCHOOL OF HYGIENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE "It is not unknown for a DSMB (Data Safety Monitoring Board) to disagree with investigators over interpretation of trial results.

"It is usually done in private, so this is unprecedented in my opinion." "One explanation might well be that this trial is currently being conducted when there is a large amount of a new variant about more recently, and, as might be expected, the efficacy against that variant might be less, so more recent data shows reduced efficacy. Of course the other vaccines may also show such reduced efficacy and we don’t know by how much.

"It does not leave me concerned particularly unless they had found a safety issue that was being hidden, which does not appear to be the case." PETER KREMSNER, PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN TUEBINGEN, GERMANY

"This is indeed an extraordinary act. The negative reports about this vaccine do not stop, although my assessment is that it is well tolerated and safe, but clearly less effective than the two mRNA vaccines." DR STEPHEN GRIFFIN, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN THE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS

"Naturally, the news yesterday was taken in good faith and the issues raised by the DSMB may be a mere technicality, yet this won’t be clear until we have full disclosure. Nevertheless, we must ensure that issues such as this are dealt with appropriately and that idle speculation is not seized upon by groups seeking to undermine faith in vaccination programmes." CITI

"DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) externalisations of concerns are deeply unusual for multinational pharma companies and suggest an extraordinary high level of friction between the DSMB and the sponsor." "The implication of the DSMB feedback is that AZN may have overstated the efficacy of the vaccine in at least a subgroup of the patients."

NEIL WILSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT MARKETS.COM "More doubts won't do the vaccine any favour – another PR problem that will cost lives.

"This will not do any favours for getting this shot into people’s arms – it's not just the rollout by government, it’s people’s willingness to get it. And on that note Europe sits on large stockpiles of the Astra vaccine as countries cannot get the jab into arms." (Compiled by Reuters staff; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I will create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared that she wants to shatter the industry stereotype of how an actress should look on-screen. Bhumi, who has done remarkable films like her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha -- which saw her as an overwe...

After record-breaking fifty on debut, Krunal Pandya breaks down remembering late father

India batsman Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant during the first match against England here on Tuesday and broke down remembering his father who died in January this year after suffering a heart attack.The 30-year-o...

Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Adyaway Closes Undisclosed Amount in Seed Round

The seed funding will be used for business growth and expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Adyaway, a Gurgaon based sustainable lifestyle brand founded by Keshav Kumar is all set to penetrate the branded spice category and plans to de...

No shortage of COVID vaccine in state:Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state.There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021