Left Menu

No shortage of COVID vaccine in state:Karnataka Health Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:54 IST
No shortage of COVID vaccine in state:Karnataka Health Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state.

''There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine,'' Sudhakar said.

He said the state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the centre by next week.

Before that additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flight. The government will ensure there is no shortage of vaccine, the minister was quoted as saying to reporters at Chikkaballapura by his office in a release.

Noting that the second wave of COVID-19 has begun in the state, Sudhakar said cases are increasing in several parts, and people should be vigilant and ensure that COVID protocol is followed.

''People not wearing masks and violating norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for the next two months,'' he added.

Further stating that from April 1, the vaccine will be available to all citizens above 45 years, the minister said, ''this will ensure better coverage and will further expedite our efforts to make Karnataka Covid-19 free.'' He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I will create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared that she wants to shatter the industry stereotype of how an actress should look on-screen. Bhumi, who has done remarkable films like her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha -- which saw her as an overwe...

After record-breaking fifty on debut, Krunal Pandya breaks down remembering late father

India batsman Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant during the first match against England here on Tuesday and broke down remembering his father who died in January this year after suffering a heart attack.The 30-year-o...

Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Adyaway Closes Undisclosed Amount in Seed Round

The seed funding will be used for business growth and expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Adyaway, a Gurgaon based sustainable lifestyle brand founded by Keshav Kumar is all set to penetrate the branded spice category and plans to de...

No shortage of COVID vaccine in state:Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state.There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021