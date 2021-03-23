Over 2.7 lakh people inoculated in Maha in one day

Over 2.7 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Monday, raising the total number of people inoculated in the state to 45,91,401, an official from the health department said on Tuesday.

As per a report released by the health department, as many as 2,76,354 persons received the jab during the day.

At least 13,371 healthcare workers, 26,385 frontline staffers, 45,959 people suffering from co-morbidities in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 1,56,474 senior citizens received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

The state also administered the second dose of the vaccine to 12,196 healthcare workers and 21,969 frontline personnel during the day, the data stated.

