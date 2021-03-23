Left Menu

'Billions Under Lockdown': New book traces India's fight against COVID-19

From the janata curfew to the countrys first Covid-19 vaccination drive, a new book gives readers detailed account of Indias battle against the coronavirus pandemic.The book, Billions Under Lockdown The Inside Story of Indias Fight Against Covid-19, is written by senior journalist Abintika Ghosh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:32 IST
'Billions Under Lockdown': New book traces India's fight against COVID-19

From the 'janata curfew' to the country's first Covid-19 vaccination drive, a new book gives readers detailed account of India's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The book, ''Billions Under Lockdown: The Inside Story of India's Fight Against Covid-19'', is written by senior journalist Abintika Ghosh. Published by Bloomsbury, the book claims to be a ''thrilling tale'' of unnamed thousands battling against a little-understood virus from the frontlines, bringing that ''gripping theatre and its dramatis personae to life''.

When WHO first declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March 2020, there was a great deal of apprehension about how India - the country with the highest TB cases and diabetes, inadequate health infrastructure and a population of 1.3 billion - would fare.

''Journalists are usually accused of having very short memories. Of course, this is not unfair criticism as we, far too often, look at issues only fleetingly and superficially. Having said that, in the twenty years that I have been in this business, 2020 was the first year in which, for ten months, I followed one story: COVID-19.

''I may even go as far as to say that I lived in a COVID bubble. I was writing about it, reading about it and, in whatever time I had left, I was answering questions from friends and family. So this book was perhaps destined to happen,'' writes Ghosh in the book.

It was on March 23 last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19. A year on since the country went into a 'janata curfew' (people's curfew), it is facing a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country's infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 1,60,166.

The author, with a ringside view of India's fight against the deadly virus, offers an insight into India's massive machinery working seamlessly -- despite some missteps and missed infections -- against the greatest challenge the world has encountered in decades.

The 406-page ''Billions Under Lockdown'', priced at Rs 699, is available for sale on offline and online stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF likely to revise higher its Nigeria growth forecast - IMF Nigeria mission chief

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday.The IMF previously projected 1.5 growth for 2021....

Maratha quota granted by Maharashtra govt Constitutional, Centre tells SC

Maharashtra has the legislative competence for granting reservation quota to Marathas and its decision is Constitutional as the 102nd amendment does not denude a state of the power to declare its list of Socially and Educationally Backward ...

Japan asks IAEA to verify safety before Fukushima nuclear plant can release water

Japans industry ministry requested the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday to review the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant so that it can release radioactive water into the sea. Japan is considering the option of releasing radioact...

Finnish intelligence: Extreme-right terrorism threat rising

Finlands domestic security agency on Tuesday maintained its terror threat assessment at an elevated level two on a four-point scale, while noting that the danger of extreme right-wing terrorism has grown in the Nordic country.The Finnish Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021