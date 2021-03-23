Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Vietnam says approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Vietnam has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, its health ministry said, the second coronavirus shot to be approved in the Southeast Asian country after the AstraZeneca vaccine. "The approval of Sputnik V vaccine was based on data about its safety, quality and efficiency," the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday on its website. COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile

Advertisement

The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday. That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said. Back and forth over Astrazeneca's COVID-19 statement an 'unforced error' - Fauci

AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is likely very good, but an independent review board was concerned about how the drugmaker presented data in a press release this week, top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. "This is likely a very good vaccine," Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 medical adviser and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" program. "If you look at it, the data really are quite good but when they put it into the press release it wasn't completely accurate." A year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for COVID-19 dead

A year to the day after they were first ordered to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, Britons on Tuesday remembered more than 126,000 people who lost their lives to the disease, a toll few people could have imagined in March 2020. At midday (1200 GMT), people in parliament, hospitals, churches, public places and offices - still mostly empty with millions working at home due to social distancing rules - fell silent for a minute to honour the dead. Indonesia's rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine underway, despite halal concern

The rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has started in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim majority nation, despite concern and some confusion over whether the Anglo-Swedish product is halal, or permissible under Islam. The country has started distributing the vaccine in six provinces, a week after the Indonesia Ulema Council, the main Muslim group that issues halal certifications, last week said it contained trypsin sourced from the pancreas of a pig. India to expand vaccination effort as it battles infection surge

India will expand its coronavirus vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone aged above 45, a minister said on Tuesday, to meet a demand by many states grappling with a second surge in infections. Information Minister Prakash Javadekar added that there was no shortage of doses in India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, which has donated or exported more than 60 million doses but injected only 49 million doses at home. AstraZeneca to share latest data with panel after U.S. trial data doubts

AstraZeneca will share primary analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine with the most up-to-date data, with an independent panel looking into its U.S. trial, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, following doubts expressed by a U.S health body over the trial data. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said data presented on Monday was based on analysis with a cut-off date of Feb. 17, adding that it had reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and found it to be consistent with the interim report. EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca to provide EU with U.S. trial data - EMA's Cooke

AstraZeneca will provide Europe's drug regulator with data from a U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine and the watchdog could adjust its assessment of the shot if needed, the head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday. "The trials point to greater efficacy than what we actually observed in the previous trials that we examined," EMA chief Emer Cooke told members of the European Parliament. U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

AstraZeneca may have released outdated information on its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, giving an "incomplete" picture of its efficacy, a leading U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the shot's potential U.S. rollout and plunging its developers, once again, into controversy. The surprise public rebuke from federal health officials comes just one day after interim data from the drugmaker showed better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial. That had been seen as a scientific counter to concerns that have dogged the shot over its effectiveness and possible side effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)