COVID-19 a recurring infection, people need to learn to live with it: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that COVID-19 is a recurring infection and people need to learn to live with it.

Delhi was witnessing around 200 cases daily some days ago. The number has again risen to 800-900, Jain said at an event on the Delhi Assembly premises where he felicitated 'corona warriors' from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and GTB Hospital.

''Coronavirus is a recurring infection. The minute we feel the situation is getting better, there is a sudden surge. We need to be aware, but also need to learn to live with it,'' he said.

''Just like the other diseases, we will have to learn how to protect ourselves. If we continue to take precautions like washing our hands, wearing a mask, a lot of other diseases too can be kept at bay,'' he said.

Delhi reported over 888 coronavirus cases on Monday, while seven people succumbed to the disease, the highest since February 4, the Health Department said.

There were 823 cases on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

Jain thanked all doctors, nurses, paramedics and staff for their contribution in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment (GNCTD) Bill, 2021, he said, 'The British rule is being implemented again.'' ''In the British Era too, there was a parliament and elections were conducted. MPs were elected, but decision-making powers were not in their hands. It was the Viceroy who took all the decisions. The same thing is being brought today,'' he said. The bill that seeks to make it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor'' was passed by the Lower House on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

