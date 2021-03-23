4 COVID-19 deaths, 480 new cases in Rajasthan

4 COVID-19 deaths, 480 new cases in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:41 IST
Four coronavirus-related deaths and 480 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.
With this, the cumulative figures of deaths and cases have increased to 2,807 and 3,26,506 respectively, according to an official report.
The deaths occurred in Dausa, Jaipur, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand (one each) while the maximum number of fresh cases with 97 were reported from Jaipur.
Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur recorded 52, 49 and 48 cases, respectively, while the rest of the cases were reported from other districts.
A total of 3,19,437 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state at present is 4,262.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PNB Housing Finance to donate electric cars to underprivileged women in Jaipur, Indore
Journalists' organisation to hold two-day conference in Rajasthan's Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot inaugurates Jaipur Saras National Craft Fair
Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur
Man wanted in murder cases in Delhi held in Jaipur