Left Menu

Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates

They have not provided figures since May when they reported four COVID-19 cases and one death, but on Sunday the Houthi transportation minister died of complications from the virus. Yemen's coronavirus committee declared the emergency late on Monday, when it also ordered health centres to increase preparations, wedding halls to close, and mosques, malls and markets to cut opening times.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:41 IST
Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemen's six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of COVID-19, but numbers of confirmed cases have risen rapidly since mid-February after levelling off from September to just a couple a day.

Yemen's emergency coronavirus committee reported 98 confirmed and 168 suspected infections on Monday. Aid group Oxfam on Tuesday said the second wave was pushing the country to a tipping point as it edges closer to famine and intensifying fighting displaces more people.

"The figures indicate a sharp rise in the number of people being admitted to healthcare facilities with severe symptoms as these are the only people who are tested," Oxfam said. "With little testing, we can't quantify the true scale of the problem, but we do know that COVID is accelerating fast. I'm hearing daily of ... people who have died of COVID-like symptoms without receiving medical attention," Oxfam's Yemen director Muhsin Siddiquey said.

Yemen is divided between the government currently based in the south and the Houthi movement that ousted it from power in the capital Sanaa in the north. Yemen's government, which does not expect to receive its first batch of 2.3 million vaccine doses - through the global COVAX scheme - until the end of March, has reported more than 3,500 coronavirus infections and 770 deaths so far.

Houthi authorities, who control most large urban centres, have played down the spread of coronavirus in their territory. They have not provided figures since May when they reported four COVID-19 cases and one death, but on Sunday the Houthi transportation minister died of complications from the virus.

Yemen's coronavirus committee declared the emergency late on Monday, when it also ordered health centres to increase preparations, wedding halls to close, and mosques, malls and markets to cut opening times. Yemen's health system has been battered by war, economic collapse and, recently, a shortfall in humanitarian aid funding.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition fighting the Houthis, on Monday presented a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire but the Houthis said the offer did not go far enough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear Mumbai ex-CP's plea on Wednesday for CBI probe against Maha home minister

The Supreme Court will Wednesday hear the plea by Mumbais former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking direction for immediate impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.A...

Sudden buffalo deaths trigger panic in Odisha district

Around 25 buffaloes have died in the past few days in Odishas Kendrapara district, triggering panic among livestock farmers, officials said on Tuesday.The cause of the deaths is believed to be a disease and authorities have taken steps to c...

Poll: Fatah, Hamas face headwinds ahead of Palestinian vote

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party and his militant Hamas rivals would each fall well short of a parliamentary majority if elections are held in May, forcing them to partner with each other or smaller parties to form a governme...

Sterling slips to six-week low on EU vaccine tensions

Sterling skidded to a six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday as the EU considers banning COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain, which relies heavily on imports for its vaccination drive.After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021