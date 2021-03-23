Left Menu

Brazil's Sao Paulo reports record 1,021 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous, registered 1,021 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, a new daily record, state authorities said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:42 IST
Brazil's Sao Paulo reports record 1,021 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populous, registered 1,021 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, a new daily record, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sao Paulo's death toll is a worrisome sign that Brazil's total death toll for the day, which will only be released on Tuesday night, could also be a new record.

In Sao Paulo, the previous highest number of daily deaths was 679 last Tuesday. The spike in the COVID-19 death toll in Sao Paulo comes as Brazil has become the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with overwhelmed hospitals and a shortage of oxygen and drugs in many cities.

Brazil, with a population of 211 million, has recorded roughly 12 million cases of COVID-19 and 295,425 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear Mumbai ex-CP's plea on Wednesday for CBI probe against Maha home minister

The Supreme Court will Wednesday hear the plea by Mumbais former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking direction for immediate impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.A...

Sudden buffalo deaths trigger panic in Odisha district

Around 25 buffaloes have died in the past few days in Odishas Kendrapara district, triggering panic among livestock farmers, officials said on Tuesday.The cause of the deaths is believed to be a disease and authorities have taken steps to c...

Poll: Fatah, Hamas face headwinds ahead of Palestinian vote

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah party and his militant Hamas rivals would each fall well short of a parliamentary majority if elections are held in May, forcing them to partner with each other or smaller parties to form a governme...

Sterling slips to six-week low on EU vaccine tensions

Sterling skidded to a six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday as the EU considers banning COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain, which relies heavily on imports for its vaccination drive.After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021