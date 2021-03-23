Left Menu

Pfizer begins early-stage study of oral COVID-19 drug

The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SA, said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in lab studies. Pfizer's candidate, named PF-07321332, is a protease inhibitor that prevents the virus from replicating in cells.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:31 IST
Pfizer begins early-stage study of oral COVID-19 drug
Representative image

Pfizer Inc has started an early-stage U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy that could be prescribed to patients at the first sign of infection, the company said on Tuesday. The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SA, said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in lab studies.

Pfizer's candidate, named PF-07321332, is a protease inhibitor that prevents the virus from replicating in cells. Protease inhibitors have been effective at treating other viral pathogens such as HIV and hepatitis C virus, both on their own and in combination with other antivirals, the company said.

Pfizer believes this class of molecules may provide well-tolerated treatments against COVID-19, as currently marketed therapeutics that work on the same lines have not reported safety concerns. The company is also studying an intravenously administered antiviral candidate in an early-stage trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"Together, the two (oral and intravenous candidates) have the potential to create an end-to-end treatment paradigm that complements vaccination in cases where disease still occurs," Pfizer's Chief Medical Officer Mikael Dolsten said in a statement. Pfizer's candidate is behind two other oral antiviral therapies, which are in mid-stage trials – the first being developed by rival Merck & Co with Ridgeback Bio, and a second from Roche Holding and Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Gilead Sciences' remdesivir is currently the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drug for the treatment of COVID-19. The FDA has granted an emergency authorization to intravenous therapies from Eli Lilly - bamlanivimab alone and in combination with etesevimab, and a combination therapy from Regeneron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes bill to create National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to set up a statutory institution to be called National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development as the principal DFI and development bank for infrastructure financing. The National...

Commisimpex seizes Congo Republic oil firm assets after French ruling, lawyer says

Construction firm Commisimpex has recovered 30 million from a bank account in France of Congo Republics national oil company SNPC after a court ruling, the firms lawyer said, saying the decision could help other creditors go after SNPC asse...

SC to hear Mumbai ex-CP's plea on Wednesday for CBI probe against Maha home minister

The Supreme Court will Wednesday hear the plea by Mumbais former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking direction for immediate impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.A...

Sudden buffalo deaths trigger panic in Odisha district

Around 25 buffaloes have died in the past few days in Odishas Kendrapara district, triggering panic among livestock farmers, officials said on Tuesday.The cause of the deaths is believed to be a disease and authorities have taken steps to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021