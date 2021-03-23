Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:33 IST
WTO DG says "disappointed" in EU vaccine export restrictions

The director-general of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was disappointed in the European Union's export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that she was talking to them about this measure.

"While we understand the politics of what they are doing - I have said openly I am disappointed, particularly in the fact that they extended it from March," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at a WTO online event, saying export restrictions must be temporary.

Under the scheme, which is to be extended through June, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

