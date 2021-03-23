COVID-19 surging dangerously in Brazil, WHO Americas branch warns

COVID-19 surging dangerously in Brazil, WHO Americas branch warnsReuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:43 IST
Coronavirus continues to surge "dangerously" across Brazil, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne warned on Tuesday, urging all Brazilians to adopt preventive measures to stop the critical spread.
"Unfortunately, the dire situation in Brazil is also affecting neighboring countries," Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said in a briefing. She said cases have risen in Venezuela's Bolivar and Amazonas states, and in border regions of Peru and Bolivia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Peruvian billionaire-backed SPAC aims to raise $250 mln in U.S. IPO
North America sees drop in COVID-19 cases, Brazil surge worrying, says PAHO
Health News Roundup: Debate over COVID-19 shot patents; Brazil surge worrying, says PAHO and more
Honduras to get 48,000 COVAX vaccines on Saturday, PAHO says
Ex-soccer goalkeeper seeks to save Peru from history of graft