Left Menu

11 killed after deadly fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh: Govt official

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:10 IST
11 killed after deadly fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh: Govt official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 11 people were killed after a massive overnight fire swept through three crammed Rohingya camps in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, destroying thousands of shelters housing 45,000 people, a senior Bangladeshi official said on Tuesday.

Disaster Management Ministry's Secretary Mohammad Mohsin confirmed the number of people who died in the inferno. However, a UN agency earlier reported that 15 people have lost their lives in the incident.

''Eleven people were killed in the fire as the blaze swept through three Rohingya camps,'' he told the media.

He added 45,000 people lost their shelters as the fire burnt 9,300 makeshift shanties, which the UN and aid agencies call as ''provisional shelters''.

''The government has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate into the fire while it has been asked to submit a report in the next three days,'' the top bureaucrat of the disaster management ministry said.

However, he could not ascertain immediately whether anyone remained ''missing'' in the incident, while the UN Refugee agency (UNHCR) earlier feared some 400 Rohingyas remained ''unaccounted for, maybe somewhere in the rubble''.

Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat said that the blaze also destroyed three donor-run hospitals and a police camp.

The official Bangladesh briefing came hours after UN Refugee agency (UNHCR) reported the fire to have killed 15, a figure which it, in a subsequent statement, said was ''based on provisional reports''.

The government or the aid agencies did not speculate the cause of the blaze but fire officials and police said they did not rule out the possibility of any sabotage as the investigations were launched.

Another UN-backed body, International Migration Organisation (IOM) which also operates at the camp area, said the fire caused ''catastrophic damage'' at the ''world's largest refugee camp'' in Cox's Bazar damaging as well its largest health centre.

''The loss of the . . . health centre, which served more than 55,000 people in the last year, now further complicates the challenge of responding to COVID-19,'' an IOM statement said.

It said the fire that raged through the camps ''only slowed once it reached the main roads, slopes, canals and rice fields'' while it subsided ''not before consuming essential facilities, shelters and the personal belongings of tens of thousands of people''.

"This disaster is a terrible setback that exacerbates the humanitarian needs of refugees in Cox's Bazar . . . ''We will need to start from zero to rebuild," said IOM's Director General António Vitorino.

UNHCR spokesman Johannes van der Klaauw said earlier, virtually joining a news briefing in Geneva, ''what we have seen in this fire is something we have never seen before in these camps. It is massive. It is devastating''.

Both UNHCR and the IOM said they joined the government-led campaign to provide critical support and protection to some 45,000 Rohingya refugees who lost their shelters and belongings in the devastating blaze.

The UNHCR said that with an unknown number of refugees having sustained burn injuries, it provided medical supplies through International Red Cross (ICRC) in support of the management of burn patients.

Bangladesh officials initially reported seven deaths as searches were underway and alongside the shelters, the fire destroyed six makeshift health facilities, including four bigger hospitals.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox''s Bazar, who fled Myanmar facing military crackdown, often considered as ''ethnic cleansing'' by many rights groups.

The fate of the refugees' return to their country remains uncertain as Myanmar's military seized power last month detaining the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military coup took place at a time when Bangladesh was spearheading a desperate campaign for safe return of the Rohingyas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mann challenges Harsimrat Badal, Amarinder to make public their statements on farm laws

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday challenged former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to make public the statements made by them last year in a high-level committee meeting on the Centres three ...

NEEPCO has lifted power supply regulation to MeECL: Meghalaya Power Minister

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited NEEPCO has lifted the regulation of power supply to Meghalaya after MeECL assured to clear the outstanding dues in three instalments, Power Minister James K Sangma said on Tuesday.The Pow...

Tennis-Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open.There is some doubt always in the back of my head but I am tryin...

J-K's govt reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

The District Development Commissioner DDC Anantnag, Piyush Singla on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of this years Amarnath Yatra at Dak Bungalow Khanabal. In the meeting, it was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021